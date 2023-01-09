Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Richmond early Monday morning.

According to a news release from Richmond Police, officers were executing a search warrant in the 3300 block of McGuire Drive. This search warrant was in connection to a multijurisdictional narcotics investigation just before 5 a.m.

RPD says after officers announced their presence, they entered the home. Once inside, a man believed to be holding a gun was shot, according to police.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is now in stable condition.

RPD says several firearms were recovered from the home, including the one believed to be in the hands of the man.

