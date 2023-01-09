Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Richmond

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is now in stable condition.
The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is now in stable condition.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Richmond early Monday morning.

According to a news release from Richmond Police, officers were executing a search warrant in the 3300 block of McGuire Drive. This search warrant was in connection to a multijurisdictional narcotics investigation just before 5 a.m.

RPD says after officers announced their presence, they entered the home. Once inside, a man believed to be holding a gun was shot, according to police.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is now in stable condition.

RPD says several firearms were recovered from the home, including the one believed to be in the hands of the man.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheatham played for the JMU football team from 2011 to 2015 after playing for Hanover High...
Former JMU football player dies in head-on collision in Hanover
Henrico Police and Fire responded to the 7400 block of Ranco Road for a crash involving a...
Man dies at the scene of fatal crash in Henrico
Newport News police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6.
JMU identifies Newport News teacher police say was shot by a 6-year-old
The New COVID Variant has impacted several South Georgia Health Systems. Experts say this new...
COVID-19 spread continues at high levels across Metro Richmond
Henrico Police determined that the driver, 30-year-old Shakeem Walker, who was involved in the...
Police arrest driver in fatal Henrico crash

Latest News

RACC says the puppies will need medical care, lots of love and TLC.
RACC saves nearly 30 puppies from ‘terrible situation’ over the weekend
The server at Virginia State Police headquarters that operates the Virginia Criminal...
Criminal justice databases operated by state police damaged by fire suppression system
A bus that picks up Reynolds Community College students from downtown Richmond.
One-third of Virginia community colleges lack close public transit connections
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
News to Know: 6-year-old shoots teacher; Former JMU football player dies in crash; Sunny skies return