Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Lions meet Elmer the porcupine in adorable video

In a video posted to Facebook, the San Antonio Zoo shared footage of Elmer the porcupine visiting the lions. (Source: San Antonio Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) – An adorable moment between zoo animals was caught on camera.

In a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday, the San Antonio Zoo shared footage of Elmer the porcupine visiting the lions.

A female lion appears very intrigued by Elmer. Thankfully – for both animals – they were separated by glass.

“Elmer the porcupine popped by to pay a visit to the lions!” the zoo wrote in a caption.

The lion is seen pawing at the ground and the glass, refusing to take her eyes off Elmer. Elmer, on the other hand, appears calm and collected.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheatham played for the JMU football team from 2011 to 2015 after playing for Hanover High...
Former JMU football player dies in head-on collision in Hanover
Henrico Police and Fire responded to the 7400 block of Ranco Road for a crash involving a...
Man dies at the scene of fatal crash in Henrico
Newport News police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6.
JMU identifies Newport News teacher police say was shot by a 6-year-old
The New COVID Variant has impacted several South Georgia Health Systems. Experts say this new...
COVID-19 spread continues at high levels across Metro Richmond
Henrico Police determined that the driver, 30-year-old Shakeem Walker, who was involved in the...
Police arrest driver in fatal Henrico crash

Latest News

Police said Abby Zwerner, a teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student, is recovering. (Abby...
Police chief: 6-year-old boy shot Virginia teacher during class
Students and police gather outside of Richneck Elementary School after a shooting, Friday, Jan....
Newport News officials: 6-year-old shot elementary school teacher during class
Nearly half of the homes in Richmond are single-person households
Chamber of Commerce ranks Richmond 4th loneliest city in America
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the National Congress...
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy