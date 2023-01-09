Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Chesterfield police search for suspect responsible for vandalizing cars in courts complex

A person walking through the Chesterfield County Courts Complex flattened the tires on 12 vehicles
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are searching for a suspect responsible for flattening tires in the Chesterfield County Courts Complex.

On Sunday, Dec. 18 between 8 and 8:20 p.m., a person was recorded flattening the tires on 12 vehicles including a Sheriff’s vehicle.

In a video recorded by a parking lot camera, the person can be seen walking around a vandalized Sheriff’s vehicle and walking by one of the court buildings. The person appears to have a unique walk and can be seen holding something in their right hand.

Police say the person appeared to come to the court campus from Courthouse Road and then headed toward the Chesterfield County Central Library.

Chesterfield County police are still investigating and asking for the public’s help to identify this person. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 804-318-8026 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheatham played for the JMU football team from 2011 to 2015 after playing for Hanover High...
Former JMU football player dies in head-on collision in Hanover
Henrico Police and Fire responded to the 7400 block of Ranco Road for a crash involving a...
Man dies at the scene of fatal crash in Henrico
Newport News police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6.
JMU identifies Newport News teacher police say was shot by a 6-year-old
The New COVID Variant has impacted several South Georgia Health Systems. Experts say this new...
COVID-19 spread continues at high levels across Metro Richmond
Henrico Police determined that the driver, 30-year-old Shakeem Walker, who was involved in the...
Police arrest driver in fatal Henrico crash

Latest News

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is now in stable condition.
Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Richmond
Richmond City Hall says Enrichmond Foundation will be held accountable in court, and work is...
City Council explores next steps over Enrichmond Foundation flop, including litigation
Chesterfield police search for suspect responsible for vandalizing cars in courts complex
Suspect vandalizes cars in courts complex
Colonial Heights police are investigating an employee of Colonial Heights Public Schools
School employee arrested, named person of interest in internet crimes against children