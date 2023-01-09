Chesterfield police search for suspect responsible for vandalizing cars in courts complex

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are searching for a suspect responsible for flattening tires in the Chesterfield County Courts Complex.

On Sunday, Dec. 18 between 8 and 8:20 p.m., a person was recorded flattening the tires on 12 vehicles including a Sheriff’s vehicle.

In a video recorded by a parking lot camera, the person can be seen walking around a vandalized Sheriff’s vehicle and walking by one of the court buildings. The person appears to have a unique walk and can be seen holding something in their right hand.

Police say the person appeared to come to the court campus from Courthouse Road and then headed toward the Chesterfield County Central Library.

Chesterfield County police are still investigating and asking for the public’s help to identify this person. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 804-318-8026 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

