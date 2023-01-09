Chamber of Commerce ranks Richmond 4th loneliest city in America

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Chamber of Commerce Richmond has been ranked the 4th loneliest city in America.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that more than 36 million Americans are living in one-person households. To determine the loneliest cities, data from more than 170 cities with a minimum population of 150,000 were evaluated.

Richmond earned the number 4 spot with more than 40% of homes in Richmond being one-person households. Compared to other cities the number of people living alone in Richmond increased by more than 3% since 2016.

Richmond is also ranked the number 1 Loneliest city for females, with more than 25% of women living alone.

Richmond’s neighboring cities also made the list.

Washington, DC was ranked 1st for the loneliest city in America and ranked 2nd for the number of women living alone. Alexandria also made the list, ranking 3rd in both categories.

