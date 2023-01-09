Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The time has come to honor one of America’s greatest icons.

Martin Luther King Jr. was a minister who fought for desegregation and equal rights for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement.

To honor his dedication and sacrifice for equality, there will be multiple events taking place throughout Central Virginia.

Thursday, Jan. 12

University of Richmond presents Changemakers of Today

The event will take place from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Brown Alley Room on the University of Richmond campus located at 410 Westhampton Way.

Friday, Jan. 13

Virginia Union University 45th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders Celebration

The event will take place at 7:30 a.m. at the downtown Richmond Marriot located on 500 E. Broad street.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Keynote: A dialogue about Community Wealth Building with Reggie Gordon & Thad Williamson

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Institute for Contemporary Art located at 601 W Broad St.

Richmond Symphony: Celebrate MLK

Doors will open at 2 p.m. and the event will begin at 3 p.m. at the Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education located at 11810 Centre St.

50th Anniversary of the City of Petersburg Officially Recognizing Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

The special program will be held at the Petersburg Public Library located at 201 W. Washington Street. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 3 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 16

Henrico’s 37th Annual Martin Luther King Celebration ‘The Legacy Continues’

The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Henrico High school located on 302 Azalea Avenue.

The Community Transformers Foundation presents “Inspiring Communities by Connecting People to Real Solutions”

The event will take place at 10 a.m. at Tabernacle Church located at 418 Halifax Street.

University of Richmond presents MLK Community Conversation: How does MLK speak to us today?

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Heilman Dining Center on the University of Richmond campus located at 410 Westhampton Way.

University of Richmond presents MLK Community Conversation: How can we be beacons of light and hope?

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Heilman Dining Center on the University of Richmond campus located at 410 Westhampton Way.

University of Richmond presents MLK Community Conversation: How is faith intertwined with justice?

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Whitehurst Living Room located at 246 Richmond Way Richmond.

University of Richmond presents MLK Community Conversation: How do we respond to intersectional crises?

The event will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Westhampton Living Room located at 406 Westhampton Way Richmond.

21st Annual MLK Drum Major Awards & Celebration

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 5th Street Baptist Church located at 2800 3rd Ave.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Life, Liberty & Happiness with Dr. Sabrina Dent

The event will take place between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at The Valentine located at 1015 East Clay Street.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

University of Richmond presents 2023 MLK Celebration: A Beloved Community Gathering

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the University Of Richmond Tyler Haynes Commons on the University of Richmond campus located at 410 Westhampton Way.

