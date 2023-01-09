Angel Tree
Bills’ Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders

Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an...
Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park. Hamlin remains hospitalized after suffering a catastrophic on-field collapse in the team's previous game against the Cincinnati Bengals.(Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest.

“We all won,” Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. “I want to give back an ounce of the love y’all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours!”

His tweet included an image of three shirts, each with Hamlin’s hands forming a heart — a hospital ID tag on his right wrist — and “Did We Win?” in big print. Hamlin’s first question after he awoke Thursday was whether the Bills had beaten the Cincinnati Bengals in the game when he collapsed on the field.

The NFL has rallied around Hamlin after he needed to be resuscitated following a tackle during the first quarter of that game, with fans contributing over $8.5 million to his Chasing M’s Foundation as of Sunday night.

Hamlin has since made what doctors call a remarkable recovery, and he’s trying to re-channel the energy of his supporters to help the medical teams that saved his life. As of Saturday, he was still listed in critical condition at the UC Medical Center. His neurological function has been deemed excellent, and he is breathing fully on his own while also able to speak.

Hamlin was active on Twitter throughout Sunday’s Bills game, including posting a photo of himself preparing to watch from his hospital bed.

