Amazon launching Ring car camera for vehicles

Amazon is introducing a Ring camera for your car.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) – Ring parent company Amazon is introducing a ring camera for your car.

It’s a small dual-facing camera that sits on the dashboard and captures the vehicle’s exterior as well as its interior.

The camera is able to detect activity, such as a break-in, and begin recording while also sending an alert and live video to the owner.

The “traffic stop” feature lets drivers start recording when they get pulled over or have an accident.

The device supports a cellular connection, but requires a subscription to Ring’s “protect-go” service for $6 a month or $60 a year.

An LED light indicates when the camera is recording and there’s an interior privacy shutter, so the video or audio can be cut off at any time. You can pre-order the Ring car cam for $200 now before the formal launch next month.

The price will go up to $250 in February.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

