Sunday Forecast: Chilly, rain likely this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Light rain is expected this afternoon and overnight, a tenth to a quarter inch of rain possible. A few snowflakes may fall far north and west of RVA.

Sunday: Chilly and becoming cloudy with areas of light rain beginning in the afternoon. Rain may briefly change to snow northwest of RVA towards Louisa, Orange, western Goochland and Fluvanna counties. No snow accumulation is expected. 1/10″ to 1/4″ rain totals possible. Highs in the low 40s. (PM Rain Chance: 80%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs near 50°.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a few lingering morning showers possible. Lows near 40°, highs in the mid to upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Rain chances decreasing. Becoming partly sunny and breezy by the afternoon. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

