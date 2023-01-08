Angel Tree
Man dies at the scene of fatal crash in Henrico

Henrico Police and Fire responded to the 7400 block of Ranco Road for a crash involving a...
Henrico Police and Fire responded to the 7400 block of Ranco Road for a crash involving a Toyota Tacoma pickup and a parked semi-trailer.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Toyota Tacoma pickup and a parked semi-trailer.

The Henrico Police and Fire Dept. were called to the 7400 block of Ranco Road On Saturday, Jan. 7, just before 8 p.m., where they found an accident involving a pickup truck and a parked semi-trailer.

Police say responders worked quickly to free the driver from the crash and provide medical assistance, but the driver died at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as 32-year-old Yunior Morales Garcia.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends while they process this untimely death.”- a press release from Henrico County Police Dept.

“While the crash remains under investigation, speed, and failure to wear a seatbelt are all factors considered in this investigation. Henrico Police remind all motorists to obey the rules of the road, including speed limits and safety restraints, and avoid distracted or impaired driving.”

