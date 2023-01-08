Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Former JMU football player dies in head on collision in Hanover

Police say investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that...
Police say investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this crash.(WTOC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -Hanover Police are investigating following a fatal crash involving a 2016 Ford F-150 and a 2020 Kenworth utility truck.

According to Hanover police, Deputies responded to the 11100 block of Hanover Courthouse Road at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, to find a two-vehicle head-on collision.

Police determined that the Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Hanover Courthouse Road when it crossed the lines and collided head-on with the utility truck traveling southbound.

The driver and sole occupant of the Ford F-150 was identified as 30-year-old Martin “Deane” Cheatham IV of Mechanicsville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The utility truck driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Cheatham was a former football player for James Madison University and played as a Tight End. He became one of four team captains for the 2015 football season.

Police say investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this crash.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Martin “Deane” Cheatham during this difficult time.” -Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newport News police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6.
JMU identifies Newport News teacher police say was shot by a 6-year-old
Virginia State Police are asking for information after a woman was shot while driving on I-295
Woman shot while driving on I-295 in Hopewell
Douglas Ledbetter was arrested and released on bond on Jan. 6 following allegations of a Dec. 3...
State trooper arrested after multiple reported assaults at Powhatan school
Henrico County Police is on scene after receiving a report of an armed individual near a school.
Large police presence after report of armed person near Henrico school
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack

Latest News

Henrico Police determined that the driver, 30-year-old Shakeem Walker, who was involved in the...
Police arrest driver in fatal Henrico crash
Henrico Police and Fire responded to the 7400 block of Ranco Road for a crash involving a...
Man dies at the scene of fatal crash in Henrico
The New COVID Variant has impacted several South Georgia Health Systems. Experts say this new...
COVID-19 spread continues at high levels across Metro Richmond
Despite the increase in spread, the Richmond-Henrico Health District says we don’t need to be...
COVID-19 spread continues at high levels across Metro Richmond