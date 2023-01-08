Former JMU football player dies in head on collision in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -Hanover Police are investigating following a fatal crash involving a 2016 Ford F-150 and a 2020 Kenworth utility truck.

According to Hanover police, Deputies responded to the 11100 block of Hanover Courthouse Road at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, to find a two-vehicle head-on collision.

Police determined that the Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Hanover Courthouse Road when it crossed the lines and collided head-on with the utility truck traveling southbound.

The driver and sole occupant of the Ford F-150 was identified as 30-year-old Martin “Deane” Cheatham IV of Mechanicsville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The utility truck driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Cheatham was a former football player for James Madison University and played as a Tight End. He became one of four team captains for the 2015 football season.

Police say investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this crash.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Martin “Deane” Cheatham during this difficult time.” -Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

