Detached garage fire blazes home in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover Fire and EMS are investigating following a structure fire that occurred the evening of Friday, Jan. 6.

Hanover Fire Dept. responded to a residence on Cobbs Farm Road due to reports of a fire in a detached garage that spread to a single-family home and brush nearby.

Crews remained on the scene for an extended time to use a rural water supply operation due to the geographical location of the incident.

There were no injuries reported; all the residents in the home were able to make it out safely and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Mutual Aid from Henrico and New Kent Counties was also given to residents for this incident.

The fire remains under investigation.

