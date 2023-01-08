Angel Tree
Chesterfield County Public School host 2023 Bus Driver job fair

Full-time and part-time positions are available, Benefit offerings may differ based on full-time and part-time employee status.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools are looking to fill Bus driver positions for the 2023 school year.

A job fair will be held at Salem Church Middle School located at 9700 Salem Church Rd on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

No prior experience is required, training and full benefits will be provided. Starting pay is $20.21 an hour with the possibility to increase with previous CDL or military experience.

Candidates must be at least 21 years of age and have at least three years of driving experience with a driving record that meets the standards of CCPS School Board Policy 5430.

For more information click here.

