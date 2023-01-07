Woman shot while driving on I-295 in Hopewell

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is expected to recover after she was shot on I-295 in Hopewell early Saturday morning.

Virginia State Police say the 36-year-old woman was headed north on the interstate around 1 a.m. when another vehicle drove up behind her and someone inside started shooting.

The woman was able to stop near the 13-mile marker, which is close to the Route 10 exit. She was taken to the hospital.

At this point, there is no information about a possible suspect. If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to contact Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.

