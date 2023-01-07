Angel Tree
Weekend Forecast: Cool and dry Saturday, chilly with afternoon showers Sunday

Winter-like temperatures return this weekend
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This weekend’s high temperatures will be closer to average for early January. Light rain is expected Sunday afternoon and overnight. A few flurries are possible Sunday evening with no accumulation.

Saturday: Partly sunny becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.

Sunday: Cloudy and chilly with areas of light rain beginning in the afternoon. Lows near 30°, highs in the low 40s (PM Rain Chance: 70%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

