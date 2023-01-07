Angel Tree
‘This is a really busy part of the county’: Henrico opens new Fire Station 20

By Macy Moors
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County’s Fire Station #20 is now open and responding to service calls as of Jan. 4.

The 11.5 million dollar station is located at 8521 Willis Road off Staples Mills Road.

The project was funded through Henrico’s 2016 bond referendum.

“This is really exciting for everyone involved,” Battalion Chief of Support Services Michael Roth said.

The goal of this new facility will help firefighters respond to incidents quicker in this area.

Other fire stations will also not have to travel at a great length as often to respond to calls for service.

“This is a really busy part of the county,” Roth said.

Roth says they’re already averaging ten calls per day.

“As the community grows, the call volume grows,” Roth said.

The brand-new facility has a large common space, kitchen, sleeping areas, and a gym.

There’s also find a system that catches exhaust from apparatuses to help limit chemical, diesel and gas exposure among firefighters.

Plus, responders can rely on digital mapping when answering calls instead of reading paper directions.

“It saves us, the officer or driver, from getting nervous or anxious because now they know where they’re going. They’re not thinking about the mapping or how to get there. They’re thinking about how they can mitigate that actual call,” Chief of Facilities Daniel Schwartz said.

Station 20 now marks Henrico’s 22nd fire station throughout the county. Roth says all 22 stations have one common goal.

“When they call 911, their expectation and they desire to have us there as quickly as possible, and that’s what we want to provide to the community,” Roth said.

Roth says they expect to host a grand opening of the fire station next week.

He adds Henrico Fire plans to build fire station 23 in the Laburnum Avenue and Nine Mile Road area in spring 2023.

