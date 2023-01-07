‘My son’s name has a purpose’: Richmond DJ creates foundation to honor life of slain son

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When Jermaine Robertson of DJ J-Smooth gets behind the booth, drops a beat and does what he does best, he says it feels like he becomes a whole different person.

“It’s one of the greatest feelings in the world next to laughter,” Robertson said. “When you can get a group of people that you don’t know, and you can get them on the floor because you have the right song going on at the right time. When you get the vibe, and they get the vibe, it’s a feeling that’s unbelievable, and once that happens, you just go into a whole new different world.”

With more than 30 years of experience mixing music, Robertson is a master of his craft in his own right, and he taught his son Brandon Robertson, also known as DJ BP Beezy, everything he knows.

“Yeah, I tell you, the fun part about teaching Brandon was that he was determined to be the best DJs,” Robertson said.

But last year in September, Jermaine says it was as if the music stopped in his life suddenly stopped.

“It still plays with the mind every now and then,” Robertson said, choking up. “It’s still a hard pill to deal with because I miss Brandon so much.”

Robertson’s son Brandon a famous DJ on Richmond’s southside, was just 29 years old when police found him shot and killed inside a car on the 3300 block of Old Courthouse Road.

Days later, police arrested a suspect, Anthony Spencer, who is currently in Chesterfield County Jail.

“I know right now he’s in heaven trying to compete with Jam Master J, and I guarantee they’re going at it,” Jermain said with a smile.

But even though his son may be gone, Jermaine says DJ BP Beezy’s music will never die.

In the months after his son was laid to rest, Robertson established the Brandon Robertson Foundation Against Gun Violence, which aims to teach kids everything about DJing.

“We wanna make sure that my son’s name has a purpose, and they’re going to always know about DJ BP Beezy, a.k.a. Brandon Robertson, and that’s with the foundation is about,” Robertson said. “We’re going to teach kids how to DJ, how to produce music, how to do beats not only just here in Richmond. We’re going to go to all the counties.”

Robertson says he has no plans to stop helping just Virginia, either. He says his ultimate goal is that the organization could one day be mobile so he could travel to all 50 states sharing his son’s love of DJing with youth all over the country willing to take up the skill themselves.

He says he wants to ensure that every child can shine through the love of music.

“Our goal is to teach elementary all the way through high school kids that you don’t need to be in a gang. We can show you how music can change everything for you. It could open doors that you would never imagine could even be open. It could bring a smile to your face. It could bring peace to you,” Robertson said.

Robertson says the current plan is to have kids sign up for classes to be taught weekly. He also wants to partner with different businesses and organizations that could help provide necessary equipment for all the kids who want to learn so that the classes are as accessible as possible.

“The classes are going to be free because we’re not trying to charge these kids,” Robertson said.

Robertson says he wants to use his turntables to turn the lives of troubled kids around so they can mix music and beats rather than getting mixed up in the streets.

“We want to teach these kids to know you don’t have to pick up the guy. You know, it’s a lot of things, and that’s our number one goal is to stop as much violence as we can and spread more love,” Robertson said.

A fundraising event against gun violence for the foundation is being held on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Military Retiree’s Club off Sledd Street in Richmond, featuring a lineup of popular Richmond DJs.

Doors open at 8 p.m., with the show beginning at 9 p.m.

Anyone who would like to help support the Brandon Robertson Foundation Against Gun Violence can reach out to Robertson through Cash App at “$4bFoundation,” or they can call 804-588-0626.

