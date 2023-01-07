Angel Tree
Kevin McCarthy wins House Speakership

Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:15 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After an historic 15th vote Republican Kevin McCarthy wins the House speaker race early Saturday morning.

This comes after more than four days of chaotic of voting.

McCarthy flipped more than a dozen conservative holdouts to supporters, leaving him just a few shy of seizing the gavel for the new Congress. The last few Republican holdouts voted present, dropping the tally McCarthy needed to win.

