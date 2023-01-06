Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Virginia Dept. of Education reveals new history standards

The Virginia Department of Education says the proposed History and Social Science Standard of...
The Virginia Department of Education says the proposed History and Social Science Standard of Learning tells "a more complete story" about the past and how it shaped the commonwealth.(Live 5)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — A revised draft of Virginia’s K-12 history standards has been sent to the state Board of Education.

The Virginia Department of Education said in a press release on Friday that the proposed History and Social Science Standard of Learning tells “a more complete story” about the past and how it shaped the commonwealth.

“These draft standards will build student understanding of the attributes, ideals and actions that have made America the world’s exemplar of freedom and opportunity,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “At the same time, the standards are unflinching in their presentation of those times when Virginia and the nation failed to live up to our founding ideals.”

> RELATED: Three education groups propose alternate Virginia history standards

The Department of Education says the revised standards recommend grade-level content that starts in kindergarten that “focus on essential skills, state and national symbols, and communities, and culminates in high school with World History, Virginia and United States History, and Virginia and United States Government.”

The draft incorporates input from more than 200 people over the past two years.

“These draft standards are stronger because they reflect the contributions of subject-matter experts, thoughtful citizens, and a broad set of organizations across two administrations,” Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera said.

Guidera says the standards “better meet Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s directive to teach all history — the good and the bad.”

Once the Board of Education accepts the draft, public hearings on the proposals will be held before a final approval.

“The frameworks — which are used by teachers and division instructional staff to develop lesson plans and local curricula — will include content from the framework documents presented last summer and will be ready for review by the Board of Education in August 2023,” Balow said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Kingham faces charges related to a school bus crash on Dec. 16 and other incidents on...
Va. man suspected of crashing into school bus arrested after another crash
Henrico Police are investigating a deadly crash in the county's east end.
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Henrico car crash
Henrico Fire works to put out a blaze in the county's east end.
‘The fire was blazing’: Fire destroys home in eastern Henrico
Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening on West Grace Street.
One man hospitalized after shooting near Village Cafe

Latest News

The race for the seat formerly held by Donald McEachin features Democratic candidate Jennifer...
Early voting for special election begins
Early voting for special election begins
Early voting for special election begins
State legislators met with activists and educator to during the Rally for Education Rights to...
‘We deserve school choice’: Lt. gov. promotes bill to give parents more power in education
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin touted his tax relief proposal during a visit to Salem Thursday.
Governor Youngkin touts tax relief during visit to Salem