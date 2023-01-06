Angel Tree
‘Teaching is my heart,’ says Richmond Public Schools Teacher of the Year

Major Christal Corey received this year's Teacher of the Year award from Richmond Public Schools.
Major Christal Corey received this year's Teacher of the Year award from Richmond Public Schools.(WWBT)
By Azriah Bryant
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Major Christal Corey, a teacher at Franklin Military Academy, was named Richmond’s Teacher of the Year for 2023.

“I am thrilled to announce that Major Corey is the RPS teacher of the year!” said Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras.

Earlier this week, Kamras broke the news to her that she was a finalist, but on Friday the entire school packed into the auditorium to celebrate all that she does.

Corey was an asset to RPS during Covid, developing online applications so students could do their work from home, school officials said. Corey says it’s her students that drive her.

“Everything I do is for my students, so I want to say thank you to you guys because teaching is my heart, it’s my passion ... and I wouldn’t be able to do what I do if I didn’t have you,” said Corey, who teaches science and civics.

Corey is now moving on to the Region I teacher of the year competition where she will compete for a national award.

