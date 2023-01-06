Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

StyleCraft Homes returns to build 2023 St. Jude Dream Home

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - StyleCraft Homes is once again building the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home! A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday for the home, which will be located at Westchester Commons.

The home will feature about 2,000 square feet, three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and a two-car garage.

“This is a natural fit, as we’ve long believed in building more than high-quality homes, but in building thriving communities,” StyleCraft says on its website.

This will be the site of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home, which is at Westchester Commons in...
This will be the site of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home, which is at Westchester Commons in Chesterfield.(WWBT)

Updated information on the home and ticket availability will be posted at nbc12.com/dreamhome/. You can also click here to be notified when tickets go on sale.

This year will once again feature additional prizes and open houses ahead of the anticipated giveaway of the home this summer.

Proceeds from the tickets - which will be $100 each - “helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — so they can focus on helping their child live,” St. Jude says on its website.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Kingham faces charges related to a school bus crash on Dec. 16 and other incidents on...
Va. man suspected of crashing into school bus arrested after another crash
Henrico Police are investigating a deadly crash in the county's east end.
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Henrico car crash
Henrico Fire works to put out a blaze in the county's east end.
‘The fire was blazing’: Fire destroys home in eastern Henrico
Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening on West Grace Street.
One man hospitalized after shooting near Village Cafe

Latest News

St. Jude Dream Home Groundbreaking: Westchester Commons
St. Jude Dream Home groundbreaking: Westchester Commons
A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday, Jan. 5 where the new home will be located at...
Ground-breaking held for 2023 St. Jude Dream Home
St. Jude Dream Home - Mazda 3 winner
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Winner picks up Mazda 3 from Whitten Brothers
It was an exciting day for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners as they finally got to...
Winners tour St. Jude Dream Home