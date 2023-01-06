StyleCraft Homes returns to build 2023 St. Jude Dream Home

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - StyleCraft Homes is once again building the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home! A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday for the home, which will be located at Westchester Commons.

The home will feature about 2,000 square feet, three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and a two-car garage.

“This is a natural fit, as we’ve long believed in building more than high-quality homes, but in building thriving communities,” StyleCraft says on its website.

This will be the site of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home, which is at Westchester Commons in Chesterfield. (WWBT)

Updated information on the home and ticket availability will be posted at nbc12.com/dreamhome/. You can also click here to be notified when tickets go on sale.

This year will once again feature additional prizes and open houses ahead of the anticipated giveaway of the home this summer.

Proceeds from the tickets - which will be $100 each - “helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — so they can focus on helping their child live,” St. Jude says on its website.

