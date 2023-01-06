Angel Tree
Shooting reported at elementary school in Newport News

Police say no students were injured
Newport News police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6.
Newport News police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6.(Photo: Newport News Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - A staff member was injured in a shooting at an elementary school in Newport News on Friday afternoon, according to a school spokesperson.

WVEC reports that Richneck Elementary School was put on lockdown after the incident.

There’s currently no information on the severity of the staff member’s injuries or what led to the shooting.

Newport News police said Friday afternoon that no students were injured and that “there is no longer an active shooter.”

This is a developing story.

