Police looking for missing Ashland teen last seen leaving work

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Ashland are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old last seen leaving her job at Mcdonald’s.

Destiny Ford was reported missing in the Town of Ashland on Wednesday, Jan. 4, after not coming home after getting off her shift at the fast food restaurant. Police say surveillance video outside the restaurants shows Ford, a Honda sedan, with the man and possibly two other subjects in the 100 block of Junction Drive around 9:30 p.m. The vehicle was last observed proceeding westbound on Junction Drive towards South Washington Highway/Route 1.

Ford is a black female with red hair. She has naturally brown eyes but wears hazel-colored contact lenses. She has braces, stands around 5′5″ tall and weighs 260 lbs. Ford also has tattoos on both thighs and a tattoo of the Cancer Zodiac sign on her collarbone, a tattoo of a clock on her left shoulder, tattoos on her forearms and a spiderweb tattoo on her hand. Ford also has two nose piercings. She was last seen wearing a McDonald’s uniform and possibly had a pink raincoat.

No foul play is indicated, but her family and the Ashland Police Department are concerned about her whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding Ford’s location or if you have seen or heard from her can call (804) 365-6140.

