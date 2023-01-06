Angel Tree
Police looking for man suspected of robbing store in Westover Hills

The man was seen leaving the store on foot heading east.
The man was seen leaving the store on foot heading east.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly robbed a business off Forest Hill Avenue Monday.

Around 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 2, the man, captured on store surveillance footage, attempted to leave a market in the 5000 block of Forrest Hill Avenue without paying for several items.

When an employee attempted to confront the man and intervene, he brandished a fired arm and threatened the employee.

He was last seen heading east on foot in the 5000 block of Forest Hill Avenue.

Anyone with information about this suspect or this robbery is asked to contact Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804) 646-1067 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

