Police looking for man accused of stealing gun, other items from Richmond home
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are searching for a man they believed burglarized a home last month.
On Dec. 5 around 2 a.m. the man was caught on a home surveillance camera leaving the residence off Riverside Drive with items including a firearm.
Police say the man was last seen wearing a blue coat, blue knit hat, blue jeans, and dark-colored shoes.
Detectives believe he may be in the 2100 block of Semmes Avenue and frequents nearby gas stations.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.