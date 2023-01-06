Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

People try to break into Hanover County Buddhist temple multiple times

Break-in attempt
Break-in attempt(WWBT)
By Emily Yinger
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -A Buddhist temple in Hanover County is on high alert after people tried to break into the sacred building twice.

The incidents happened last month at the Buddhist Cambodian Temple. Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says that even though these incidents are still under investigation, neither is being considered a hate crime.

The most recent attempt happened on Dec. 16. Three people went to the back of the temple and tried to get inside by rattling the handle and pounding on the door, but they were unsuccessful.

”He didn’t get any money both times,” explained Sopal Ork, a monk at the temple.

Two months before that, people dressed similarly managed to break into the building.

”When he was confronted by the monk that was inside, he turned around and ran out,” said Lieutenant James Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office believes the incidents are part of a trend around the region.

”Based on all of the information that we have received back from our partners, our law enforcement partners, there have been no acts of violence committed against the monks or anything like that, which that’s a good thing, but it appears that the motive at this point is larceny, is to steal stuff,” Cooper stated.

The incidents are why monks at the temple decided to ramp up security by installing cameras around the property. The Sheriff’s Office is urging other religious gathering places to do the same.

”We just encourage that any church, any temple, synagogue throughout the county to please contact us so we can do that security assessment for you to kind of make your location a little bit safer,” Cooper said.

If you have any information about these incidents, you’re asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Kingham faces charges related to a school bus crash on Dec. 16 and other incidents on...
Va. man suspected of crashing into school bus arrested after another crash
Henrico Police are investigating a deadly crash in the county's east end.
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Henrico car crash
Henrico Fire works to put out a blaze in the county's east end.
‘The fire was blazing’: Fire destroys home in eastern Henrico
Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening on West Grace Street.
One man hospitalized after shooting near Village Cafe

Latest News

The Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU became a Project ADAM affiliate in Nov. 2022.
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU helping Virginia schools respond to sudden cardiac arrest
The new station was funded by a 2016 bond referendum.
Henrico Fire opens new station 20
Major Christal Corey, a teacher at Franklin Military Academy, was named Richmond’s Teacher of...
‘Teaching is my heart,’ says Richmond Public Schools Teacher of the Year
Police identified the body found in the woods in Colonial Heights Marcus James Johnson, a...
Body found in Colonial Heights identified as missing Chesterfield man