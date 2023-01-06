News to Know: Bodies found in Rockfish River; Major Damar Hamlin update; Normal January temperatures return

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Early Voting Starts For VA-04 Special Election

Today marks the start of early voting for those living in Virginia’s fourth congressional district, which covers much of the NBC12 viewing area.

Democrat Jennifer McClellan and Republican Leon Benjamin are running to replace longtime congressman Donald McEachin.

Check with your local registrar for early voting locations and hours.

The special election is Feb. 21.

Good News Pours In About NFL Star Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin during an NFL football game in Orchard park, N.Y., Sunday Sept. 12, 2021.

Days after that terrifying moment on the field, during Monday Night Football that sent him into cardiac arrest - doctors now say he’s awake and able to communicate.

Cincinnati’s UC Medical Center says Hamlin is still in critical condition, but despite it all doctors say Damar is able to write messages and even asked who won the game.

The NFL decided to cancel the game against the Bengals and the Bills and say they’re still working out the details of how the cancelation will affect the playoff seeding.

Hopewell Hopes to Curb Gun Violence With Operation Ceasefire Program

City and state leaders in Hopewell are moving forward with the program aimed at stopping group and gun violence in high-crime areas.

This comes less than a week after 8-year-old P’aris Morre was shot and killed while riding here bike.

The program was started almost 30 years ago to combat gang violence but has evolved to help communities in 2023.

A problem analysis will start in February with the first Call-in happening in June.

State Police Identify Bodies Recovered From Car Submerged in Rockfish River

Virginia State Police are providing an update on the bodies found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County.

Virginia State Police say 17-year-old Christopher Doss was found on the riverbank.

The body of an 11-year-old boy was also found, but police are still working to confirm his identity.

Troopers also recovered 30-year-old Pharoh Shabazz from inside of the SUV.

However, state police are still looking for an 18-year-old and a 12-year-old that were in the car.

How Much Would Universal Pre-K in Richmond Cost?

The City of Richmond is working to find out - as the push for universal preschool continues.

Last year, Mayor Levar Stoney announced the idea to provide school readiness to prepare three and four-year-olds for kindergarten.

Now the city is asking providers to fill out a survey with the hopes of having an estimate done by the end of the year.

Back To Feeling Like Winter!

After an 8-day stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures, we go back closer to average today.

Today will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Highs in the mid-50s.

