Motorcyclist killed in Hopewell crash

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Hopewell Thursday evening.

The crash happened on the 2300 block of Oaklawn Boulevard around 3:38 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of a cruiser-style motorcycle laying in the roadway and the motorcycle on the side of the road.

Witnesses told police that the driver lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

The driver was taken to TriCities Hospital where they later died.

The victim’s identity has not been released, until next of kin has been notified.

The investigation into this crash continues.

