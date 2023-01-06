Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Motorcyclist killed in Hopewell crash

The crash happened on the 2300 block of Oaklawn Boulevard around 3:38 p.m.
The crash happened on the 2300 block of Oaklawn Boulevard around 3:38 p.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Hopewell Thursday evening.

The crash happened on the 2300 block of Oaklawn Boulevard around 3:38 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of a cruiser-style motorcycle laying in the roadway and the motorcycle on the side of the road.

Witnesses told police that the driver lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

The driver was taken to TriCities Hospital where they later died.

The victim’s identity has not been released, until next of kin has been notified.

The investigation into this crash continues.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Kingham faces charges related to a school bus crash on Dec. 16 and other incidents on...
Va. man suspected of crashing into school bus arrested after another crash
Henrico Police are investigating a deadly crash in the county's east end.
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Henrico car crash
Henrico Fire works to put out a blaze in the county's east end.
‘The fire was blazing’: Fire destroys home in eastern Henrico
Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening on West Grace Street.
One man hospitalized after shooting near Village Cafe

Latest News

A home surveillance camera captured the man stealing items, including a firearm from a...
Police looking for man accused of stealing gun, other items from Richmond home
HCA Virginia Health System is rebranding its ten locations in central Virginia to “Care Now...
‘BetterMed Urgent Care’ rebrands to ‘Care Now’
DMV off Laburnum Ave. undergoing renovations
DMV off Laburnum Ave. undergoing renovations
The race for the seat formerly held by Donald McEachin features Democratic candidate Jennifer...
Early voting for special election begins