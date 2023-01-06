Large police presence after report of armed person near Henrico school

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Police are investigating after receiving a report of an armed person near a school prompted a large police presence.

Police are currently in the 2000 block of Mountain Road near The Academy at Virginia Randolph to resolve the situation. Police say one person is currently in their custody and is currently being medically evaluated.

Mountain Road between Woodman Road and Francis Road will be closed for the next few hours as Henrico Police work to resolve the situation.

Students from the school are being moved to St. Peter Baptist Church on Mountain Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we find out more.

