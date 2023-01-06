Angel Tree
Henrico Schools adds student, staff holidays to 2022-23 school calendar

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County students and staff will now have two more days off added to the 2022-23 school calendar.

HCPS says they will use “banked” time to create student and staff holidays for Monday, Feb. 20, and Friday, May 26.

Every year, the school division “banks” instructional time that can be used to offset unplanned closures during inclement weather or other emergencies.

The school division says because of this “banked” time, the Feb. 21 special election for the 4th congressional district will now be a holiday for students and staff.

To see HCPS’ full 2022-23 calendar, click here.

