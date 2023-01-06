Henrico Schools adds student, staff holidays to 2022-23 school calendar

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County students and staff will now have two more days off added to the 2022-23 school calendar.

HCPS says they will use “banked” time to create student and staff holidays for Monday, Feb. 20, and Friday, May 26.

Every year, the school division “banks” instructional time that can be used to offset unplanned closures during inclement weather or other emergencies.

The school division says because of this “banked” time, the Feb. 21 special election for the 4th congressional district will now be a holiday for students and staff.

