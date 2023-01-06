Governor Youngkin touts tax relief during visit to Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited western Virginia Thursday, touting his plans for additional tax relief and pitching other priorities for the General Assembly session that starts on Wednesday.

Youngkin held a campaign-style event at Carter Machinery, the Caterpillar heavy equipment dealer headquartered in Salem.

“We’re done playing small ball,” Youngkin said. “We’re going to compete to win.”

With company employees and Younkgin supporters filling the audience, the governor said he wants Virginia to be the leader in job creation and economic development. And he said taxes are a key part of the equation.

“That’s why I’m proposing a meaningful first step, and believe me it is only a first step, to stop the outflow of residents and to recruit new businesses,” Youngkin said. “We’re going to build on top of our $4 billion of tax cuts, an additional $1 billion in tax cuts.”

Youngkin hopes to expand the tax relief lawmakers approved last year, including another increase in the standard deduction and lower tax rates for businesses and individuals.

After the event, he told reporters he wants lawmakers to take decisive action on many issues.

“So sometimes there are people who say ‘why don’t we do this instead of that.’ Fine. But I want us to move aggressively on all fronts to make sure we are reducing the cost of living, we’re making our neighborhoods safer, we are fundamentally increasing the value of the education that Virginians receive, and that we can make government work better,” Youngkin said.

Virginia Democrats commented on the Governor’s tax proposals Thursday, saying Youngkin’s plan is a huge tax giveaway for wealthy Virginians and large corporations, while working families are paying more than their fair share.

Following is the text of the statement from Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker:

“Fresh off campaigning for election deniers across the country, Glenn Youngkin is getting right to work pushing for huge tax giveaways for the ultra-wealthy and biggest corporations. While Virginia’s working families carry the load and pay more than their fair share into our economy, Youngkin is making sure the top 1% and his wealthy donors are off the hook by cutting their taxes yet again as he seeks to boost his own national profile.”

