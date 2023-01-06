Fuel leak in Virginia shuts down part of Colonial Pipeline

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) - The Colonial Pipeline says a diesel fuel leak in Virginia has shut down part of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, but it is expected to restart Saturday.

Colonial spokesperson David Conti says the spill was discovered Tuesday. While this particular line is shut down, the rest of the system is operating normally.

The pipeline supplies roughly half the fuel consumed on the East Coast.

The Georgia-based company says crews are fixing equipment that failed at the Witt booster station near Danville.

It says the failure caused a spill that was detected during a routine station check and appears to be contained to the property.

