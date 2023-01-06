Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Fuel leak in Virginia shuts down part of Colonial Pipeline

The Georgia-based company says crews are fixing equipment that failed at the Witt booster...
The Georgia-based company says crews are fixing equipment that failed at the Witt booster station near Danville.(WVLT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) - The Colonial Pipeline says a diesel fuel leak in Virginia has shut down part of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, but it is expected to restart Saturday.

Colonial spokesperson David Conti says the spill was discovered Tuesday. While this particular line is shut down, the rest of the system is operating normally.

The pipeline supplies roughly half the fuel consumed on the East Coast.

The Georgia-based company says crews are fixing equipment that failed at the Witt booster station near Danville.

It says the failure caused a spill that was detected during a routine station check and appears to be contained to the property.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Michael Kingham faces charges related to a school bus crash on Dec. 16 and other incidents on...
Va. man suspected of crashing into school bus arrested after another crash
Henrico Police are investigating a deadly crash in the county's east end.
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Henrico car crash
Henrico Fire works to put out a blaze in the county's east end.
‘The fire was blazing’: Fire destroys home in eastern Henrico
Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening on West Grace Street.
One man hospitalized after shooting near Village Cafe

Latest News

HCPS says they will use “banked” time to create student and staff holidays for Monday, Feb. 20,...
Henrico Schools adds student, staff holidays to 2022-23 school calendar
The race for the seat formerly held by Donald McEachin features Democratic candidate Jennifer...
Early voting for special election begins
The crash happened on the 2300 block of Oaklawn Boulevard around 3:38 p.m.
Motorcyclist killed in Hopewell crash
A home surveillance camera captured the man stealing items, including a firearm from a...
Police looking for man accused of stealing gun, other items from Richmond home