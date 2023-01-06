Angel Tree
Friday Forecast: Back to feeling like winter with light rain by Sunday

Breaking an 8 day stretch of spring-like warmth
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:57 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After an 8 day stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures, we go back closer to average today.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. WNW wind 5-15mph with gusts to 20mph. Highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Cloudy and chilly with areas of light rain during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low to mid 40s (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

