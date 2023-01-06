Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Don’t sweat it; still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions

Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega Millions lottery ticket, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022. Twenty-three consecutive drawings later with no grand prize winner named, the Mega Millions jackpot is now flirting with nearly $1 billion, making it one of the largest jackpots in lottery history. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players whose numbers didn’t hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize when a drawing is held Friday night.

The estimated $940 million jackpot has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history.

Even as the prize grows larger, the odds of winning remain the same at one in 302.6 million.

The $940 million jackpot is for winners who choose an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Winners usually want cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $483.5 million.

If there is no winner, the next drawing will be held Tuesday night.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Kingham faces charges related to a school bus crash on Dec. 16 and other incidents on...
Va. man suspected of crashing into school bus arrested after another crash
Henrico Police are investigating a deadly crash in the county's east end.
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Henrico car crash
Henrico Fire works to put out a blaze in the county's east end.
‘The fire was blazing’: Fire destroys home in eastern Henrico
Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening on West Grace Street.
One man hospitalized after shooting near Village Cafe

Latest News

Actor Noah Schnapp participates in the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in...
‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Agent: Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own
The race for the seat formerly held by Donald McEachin features Democratic candidate Jennifer...
Early voting for special election begins
The unemployment rate remained fell to 3.5%, matching a 53-year low, the Labor Department said...
Cooler hiring and milder pay gains could aid inflation fight