Criminal justice databases operated by state police damaged by fire suppression system

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Several criminal justice databases were impacted Thursday after the fire suppression system was triggered in the data center at state police’s headquarters.

While there was no fire, the server that operates the Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN) and other affiliated programs was impacted.

Access to VCIN was restored by Friday afternoon, but other systems were still experiencing issues. That includes the Computerized Criminal History (CCH) and the Virginia Firearms Transaction V-Check system. The Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry were also offline.

“State police recognizes the seriousness of this issue and its impact on our many stakeholders, both in the public and private sectors,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “We have a corps of dedicated IT professionals and vendors working to restore VCIN and its programs as quickly as possible. I appreciate the patience and understanding of the public and the criminal justice community as we work through this challenge.”

