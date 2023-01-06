Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU helping Virginia schools respond to sudden cardiac arrest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU is helping Virginia schools have the life-saving resources in place to help with cardiac arrest emergencies through their affiliation with Project ADAM.

Project ADAM, which stands for Automated Defibrillation in Adam’s Memory, was created in memory of Wisconsin teen Adam Lemel, who suffered from sudden cardiac arrest and died while playing basketball in 1999.

Project Adam currently has 38 programs in 29 states. The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU became the first and only Project ADAM affiliation in Virginia.

“The best way to combat that, to prevent sudden cardiac death is to be prepared,” said Dr. John Philips, a pediatric cardiologist and Project Adam medical director at CHoR.

The affiliation gives the team at CHoR can grant a designation of “Project Adam Heart Safe School” to any school in Virginia that meets the criteria to show they’re ready and prepared to respond to sudden cardiac arrest on school grounds.

“When I came here two years ago, I knew we wanted to bring it to this state,” said Dr. Phillips. “We’re the point people for Project ADAM in this area.”

In order to get this designation, a school must meet 14 criteria, which includes having on-site AEDs.

“The majority of schools already have at least half the requirements.” said Dr. Phillips.

This criteria also includes having a designated team of staff members who are trained in CPR and AEDs.

“The second part of it is creating a team within the school, who is actually certified in CPR training and AED use, so it’s a designated team that will respond to an event on school grounds,” said Dr. Phillips.

Along with the education portion, Dr. Phillips said their plan would also require schools to hold sudden cardiac arrest drills at least once a year.

“You find a mannequin, we call a sudden cardiac arrest, and make sure the team responds correctly, and we can see what we did well or what we may need to improve,” he said.

Over the years, Project ADAM said they’ve been able to save the lives of more than 200 kids and adults in schools, a life-saving mission Dr. Phillips hopes will continue.

“The reality of it is it’s very rare, particulary in children, but it’s so simple to be prepared, educated and practiced on addressing sudden cardiac arrest,” he said.

Under Virginia law, local school boards may develop a plan to allow for the placement, care and use of automated defibrillators in every school. Virginia law also requires anyone with a teaching license to complete CPR and AED training.

If you are a Virginia school team leader or parent interested in your school becoming heart safe designated, you can contact Dr. John Phillips by emailing him at john.phillips@vcuhealth.org or Lexi Stevens at alexis.stevens@vcuhealth.org

NBC12 reached out to local school division in the area to see if they have AEDs in place.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Henrico Schools sent the following:

“In Henrico County Public Schools, every high school has at least five AEDs, middle schools have at least two, and elementary schools each have at least one.

All school nurses are trained in the use of an AED. In addition, Virginia law requires anyone with a teaching license to complete CPR/ First Aid and AED training as part of licensure.”

A spokesperson for Chesterfield County Public Schools sent NBC12 the following:

“Every K-12 school in Chesterfield County Public Schools is equipped with several AED devices. The number varies by site depending on square footage, building layout (one story vs. two stories), etc.

At each school, nurses, clinic assistants and crisis team members receive training in first aid, CPR and AEDs. Additionally, all licensed teachers are required to complete this training as part of their licensure certification. All athletic trainers serving at our high schools also receive this training.”

For Richmond Public Schools, a spokesperson sent the following:

“We have an AED unit in every school and RPS site (like transportation, for example).

When teachers and nurses certify their CPR every 2 years, AED training is a part of it.

Also, each Athletic Trainer has an AED. We have 5 high school trainers and 1 middle school trainer.”

A spokesperson for Hanover Schools also sent us the following:

“We take AEDs very seriously. All of our clinic staff, health and P.E. teachers, instructional assistants who care for certain special education students, and athletic trainers (who have them on the sidelines on home varsity football games) are certified in their usage. Our teachers are also trained when they renew their teaching license.

With regard to the devices themselves, we have at least one in every elementary school, specialty school, and administrative office, at least two in every middle school, and at least four in every high school. We have 50 in total.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.