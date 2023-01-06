Body found in Colonial Heights identified as missing Chesterfield man

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Colonial Heights have identified a body found in December as a missing 19-year-old from Chesterfield.

On Dec. 21, around 1 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of Yacht Basin Drive for a report of possible human remains in the wood line. Officers found the body of a deceased man.

The body could not be identified at the scene and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for further examination.

On Jan. 3, Colonial Heights Detectives and Virginia State Police positively identified the man as Marcus James Johnson, a 19-year-old from Chesterfield County.

Johnson was last seen by a family member on Nov. 16, leaving his home on Esquire Road in Chesterfield County. His family reported Johnson as a missing person to the Chesterfield County Police on Nov. 27.

Detectives determined that this case is an active homicide investigation, and although Johnson was found on Yacht Basin Drive, they believe the crime occurred at another location.

The Colonial Heights Police Department is asking anyone that may have had contact with Johnson or may have any information about this crime to contact Senior Detective C. Velasquez at (804)-520-9329 or at velasquezc@colonialheightsva.gov.

Police say Johnson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white puffer jacket, a red cap and toon squad sneakers.

