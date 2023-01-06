Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

‘BetterMed Urgent Care’ rebrands to ‘Care Now’

HCA Virginia Health System is rebranding its ten locations in central Virginia to “Care Now...
HCA Virginia Health System is rebranding its ten locations in central Virginia to “Care Now Urgent Care.”(NBC12)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - BetterMed Urgent Care Centers are undergoing some changes around town.

HCA Virginia Health System is rebranding its ten locations in central Virginia to “Care Now Urgent Care.”

It stems from last summer, when HCA acquired 12 BetterMed Urgent Care Centers, including two in North Carolina.

“The addition of these urgent care centers to our HCA Virginia Health System family has provided more convenient access to care for many in our communities,” said William Lunn, MD, HCA Healthcare Capital Division president. “Fully integrating them with the CareNow network will continue to benefit patients looking for access to care, will reduce crowding in hospital emergency rooms, and will create higher quality outcomes for our care teams and patients.”

To see all of Virginia’s CareNow locations, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Kingham faces charges related to a school bus crash on Dec. 16 and other incidents on...
Va. man suspected of crashing into school bus arrested after another crash
Henrico Police are investigating a deadly crash in the county's east end.
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Henrico car crash
Henrico Fire works to put out a blaze in the county's east end.
‘The fire was blazing’: Fire destroys home in eastern Henrico
Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening on West Grace Street.
One man hospitalized after shooting near Village Cafe

Latest News

Civica Rx President and CEO Ned McCoy says once it's manufacturing plant in Petersburg is...
Pharmaceutical company to produce affordable insulin in Petersburg
With the rise of the XBB variant, last Friday the seven-day average of Daily COVID...
Omicron sub-variant may be more resistant to drugs VDH says
RHHD are sister public health agencies serving Richmond’s and Henrico’s communities to protect...
Richmond & Henrico Health Districts to host COVID-19 vaccine event for children
he Virginia Department of Health says it will now report COVID-19 cases weekly.
Department of Health updates COVID reporting schedule