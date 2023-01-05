‘We’re going to get it back’: Nonprofit established to save Northern Neck Ginger Ale

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a passion for a soda like no other.

“That first sip of ginger ale just makes you calm. All that stress, if you have gas, if you had ingestion, anything like that, I promise you, it’s gone,” Stephanie Johnson said.

Despite being known for its distinctive ginger taste, the green can was abruptly axed back in 2020, as Coca-Cola announced they would cease production of the ginger ale due to an aluminum can shortage.

Months later, they announced the discontinuation was permanent.

“That’s when it became clear that this was really happening. They’re going to stop producing it,” Stephanie Johnson said.

Stephanie Johnson is one of the thousands upset the drink was laid to rest. The Northern Neck Foundation (NNF) officially announced its formal organization, and Johnson is the nonprofit’s Director of Community Outreach.

Johnson also established a Facebook page for the beloved beverage in 2018 where fans can show their support.

She says local businesses have struggled since the can went off the shelves a few years ago.

“That was a good chunk of money and revenue that mom and pops stores are now losing because we would have people come in and out of town, buy 20-30 cases, and take it home in other states,” Johnson said.

Now, Johnson and other supporters have formed a nonprofit and advisory council to resurrect the ginger ale.

Johnson launched a survey that received more than one thousand responses from people from six different countries and 23 states, the majority favoring the beverage’s return.

“It is a community drink. It brings us all together. We have a (Facebook) group of almost seven thousand people with that idea in mind, and that’s to save this icon,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the nonprofit will continue to reach out to Coca-Cola about their concerns.

“We’re going to get it back. It’s not a matter of if but when,” Johnson said.

Even local politicians have worked to save the soda.

“We’re working with that company to hopefully allow us to bring Northern Neck Ginger Ale back to the Northern Neck, back to Montross where it originally was,” Former Governor Ralph Northam said in a 2020 interview with NBC12.

In a letter to Coca-Cola, which produced the beverage and owned its recipe, Senator Tim Kaine urged the company “to find a way to continue the production and sale of Northern Neck Ginger Ale in the region, whether it is restarting production, selling the brand to another company interested in producing it, or working with local stakeholders to find a producer able to license and distribute the brand regionally.”

NBC12 did reach out to Coca-Cola for comment. We’ll be sure to keep you updated once we hear a response.

