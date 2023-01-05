Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Virginia community college system gets new chancellor

The State Board for Community Colleges said Wednesday it has hired David Doré to serve as the...
The State Board for Community Colleges said Wednesday it has hired David Doré to serve as the next chancellor of the Virginia Community College System.(WWBT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - An experienced higher education executive from Arizona has been tapped to lead Virginia’s system of 23 community colleges after a lengthy search.

The State Board for Community Colleges said Wednesday it has hired David Doré to serve as the next chancellor of the Virginia Community College System.

Doré currently serves as president of campuses and executive vice chancellor for student experience and workforce development at Pima Community College in Tucson.

He holds multiple advanced degrees and has worked with community college students for 27 years.

The search process for the role restarted last summer after Gov. Glenn Youngkin raised concerns about the process and a previously selected candidate opted not to take the job.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening on West Grace Street.
One man hospitalized after shooting near Village Cafe
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
Virginia Lottery logo
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million purchased in Roanoke County

Latest News

Police say 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby is facing multiple charges including murder. He is...
3-year-old killed, four teens injured in northern Va. shooting
Crews responded to the 4200 block of Darbytown Road shortly after 5:30 a.m.
Crews battle house fire in eastern Henrico
Henrico Police are investigating a deadly crash in the county's east end.
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Henrico car crash
One person is dead, another is seriously hurt after a crash in eastern Henrico.
News to Know: Deadly crash in eastern Henrico; Remembering Pope Benedict XVI; Warm, sunny day