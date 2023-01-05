Virginia community college system gets new chancellor

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - An experienced higher education executive from Arizona has been tapped to lead Virginia’s system of 23 community colleges after a lengthy search.

The State Board for Community Colleges said Wednesday it has hired David Doré to serve as the next chancellor of the Virginia Community College System.

Doré currently serves as president of campuses and executive vice chancellor for student experience and workforce development at Pima Community College in Tucson.

He holds multiple advanced degrees and has worked with community college students for 27 years.

The search process for the role restarted last summer after Gov. Glenn Youngkin raised concerns about the process and a previously selected candidate opted not to take the job.

