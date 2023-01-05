Va. man suspected of crashing into school bus arrested after another crash

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man accused of crashing into a school bus last month has been arrested after another crash on Wednesday night.

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were called to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Cathedral Lane and Mile Road just before 9 p.m. Jan. 5.

Michael Kingham, 30, was identified as the driver and arrested on outstanding warrants stemming from a crash involving a school bus in December.

On Dec. 16, deputies were called to an accident in the 1300 block of Brooke Road involving the school bus.

Deputies say the bus had left Grafton Village Elementary School for the afternoon drop-off and had 12 students on board at the time.

Further investigation revealed a Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Kingham, tried to overtake the northbound school bus across the double yellow lines. The Jetta then struck the school bus and overturned.

Shortly after that crash, the Jetta struck a Dodge Durango going in the opposite direction head-on.

Two students and drivers of both the Jetta and Durango were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

During the investigation into the school bus crash, Kingham was found unconscious in a vehicle at the Walmart on Garrisonville Road on Dec. 30.

Kingham was arrested that day for public intoxication and inhaling drugs.

Deputies say Kingham was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober and released the next morning.

Kingham faces charges of reckless driving and inhaling drugs related to the school bus crash. On Wednesday night, he was served an additional warrant for inhaling drugs.

