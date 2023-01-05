Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Va. man suspected of crashing into school bus arrested after another crash

Michael Kingham faces charges related to a school bus crash on Dec. 16 and other incidents on...
Michael Kingham faces charges related to a school bus crash on Dec. 16 and other incidents on Dec. 30 and Jan. 4.(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man accused of crashing into a school bus last month has been arrested after another crash on Wednesday night.

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were called to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Cathedral Lane and Mile Road just before 9 p.m. Jan. 5.

Michael Kingham, 30, was identified as the driver and arrested on outstanding warrants stemming from a crash involving a school bus in December.

On Dec. 16, deputies were called to an accident in the 1300 block of Brooke Road involving the school bus.

Deputies say the bus had left Grafton Village Elementary School for the afternoon drop-off and had 12 students on board at the time.

Further investigation revealed a Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Kingham, tried to overtake the northbound school bus across the double yellow lines. The Jetta then struck the school bus and overturned.

Shortly after that crash, the Jetta struck a Dodge Durango going in the opposite direction head-on.

Two students and drivers of both the Jetta and Durango were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

During the investigation into the school bus crash, Kingham was found unconscious in a vehicle at the Walmart on Garrisonville Road on Dec. 30.

Kingham was arrested that day for public intoxication and inhaling drugs.

Deputies say Kingham was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober and released the next morning.

Kingham faces charges of reckless driving and inhaling drugs related to the school bus crash. On Wednesday night, he was served an additional warrant for inhaling drugs.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening on West Grace Street.
One man hospitalized after shooting near Village Cafe
Rafus Anderson has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
Virginia Lottery logo
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million purchased in Roanoke County

Latest News

The James River Park System is now hiring a Park Ranger Supervisor to help jump start the...
James River Park System hiring to jump start first-ever park ranger program
The driver of the car remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Route 1 in Chesterfield
Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
Experts say salary not the only item up for negotiation when it comes to your job
Experts say salary not the only item up for negotiation when it comes to your job