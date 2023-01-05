Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Thursday Forecast: Last warm day in a long stretch

Back to normal January temperatures tomorrow
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a week-long stretch of much warmer than normal weather, we get another one today before we go back down to normal tomorrow

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower possible. Lows in the low-30s, highs in the mid and upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A slight shower chance. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening on West Grace Street.
One man hospitalized after shooting near Village Cafe
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
Police said that one was pronounced dead at the scene and four were taken to hospitals with...
Police: 1 killed, 4 hurt in shooting at Virginia home
Virginia Lottery logo
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million purchased in Roanoke County

Latest News

Forecast: Drier next few days!
Mostly sunny and cooler temperatures return to end the week
Wednesday Forecast: Rain moves out, turning drier next few days
Wednesday Forecast: Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms
Wednesday Forecast: Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms
Forecast: Showers, isolated storm possible Wednesday