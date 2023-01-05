Thursday Forecast: Last warm day in a long stretch

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a week-long stretch of much warmer than normal weather, we get another one today before we go back down to normal tomorrow

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower possible. Lows in the low-30s, highs in the mid and upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A slight shower chance. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

