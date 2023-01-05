Angel Tree
Richmond students, driver injured in school bus crash on Powhite Pkwy.

File photo. Police say three occupants, the bus driver and two students had minor injuries.
File photo. Police say three occupants, the bus driver and two students had minor injuries.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A bus driver and two Richmond private school students were injured in a school bus crash on Powhite Parkway Wednesday evening.

On Jan. 4, around 4:40 p.m., RPD officers responded to the report of a school bus crash on Powhite Parkway south.

Police say three occupants, the bus driver and two students had minor injuries.

Richmond Police assisted with the crash.

