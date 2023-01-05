Richmond students, driver injured in school bus crash on Powhite Pkwy.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A bus driver and two Richmond private school students were injured in a school bus crash on Powhite Parkway Wednesday evening.

On Jan. 4, around 4:40 p.m., RPD officers responded to the report of a school bus crash on Powhite Parkway south.

Police say three occupants, the bus driver and two students had minor injuries.

Richmond Police assisted with the crash.

