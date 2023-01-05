Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Richmond preschoolers donate $700 worth of gifts to local children’s hospital

The students held a gift drive to benefit children supported by the hospital.
The students held a gift drive to benefit children supported by the hospital.(Chesterbrook Academy Preschool)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond preschoolers donated over $700 worth of gifts to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU on Thursday.

Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool on Old Pump Road spent two weeks collecting toys and gifts such as Legos, dolls, stuffed animals, puzzles, books, art supplies and more to help brighten the children’s days at the hospital.

The school says through this activity students learned the importance of giving back to the community.

The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU is an award-winning research hospital that aims to give kids the best shot at a healthy future.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening on West Grace Street.
One man hospitalized after shooting near Village Cafe
Rafus Anderson has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
Virginia Lottery logo
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million purchased in Roanoke County

Latest News

The James River Park System is now hiring a Park Ranger Supervisor to help jump start the...
James River Park System hiring to jump-start first-ever park ranger program
Michael Kingham faces charges related to a school bus crash on Dec. 16 and other incidents on...
Va. man suspected of crashing into school bus arrested after another crash
The driver of the car remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Route 1 in Chesterfield
Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake