Richmond preschoolers donate $700 worth of gifts to local children’s hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond preschoolers donated over $700 worth of gifts to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU on Thursday.

Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool on Old Pump Road spent two weeks collecting toys and gifts such as Legos, dolls, stuffed animals, puzzles, books, art supplies and more to help brighten the children’s days at the hospital.

The school says through this activity students learned the importance of giving back to the community.

The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU is an award-winning research hospital that aims to give kids the best shot at a healthy future.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.