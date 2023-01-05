News to Know: Deadly crash in eastern Henrico; Remembering Pope Benedict XVI; Warm, sunny day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

1 Dead, 1 Seriously Hurt in Single-Vehicle Crash

Henrico Police say the crash happened in the 5700 block of Audubon Drive between International Centre Drive and Oakley’s lane around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Two people were found inside the car. A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and a second person was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 6:30 a.m., Audubon Drive has reopened after being closed for several hours.

Remembering Pope Benedict XVI

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (MGN)

Heads of state, royalty, clergy from around the world, and thousands of civilians gathered at the Vatican for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

The german theologian made history by retiring.

Thousands of mourners packed St. Peter’s Square for the rare mass of a deceased pope presided over by a living one.

To rewatch the funeral, click here.

48 Rooms Evacuated After Chesterfield Motel Fire

Chesterfield Fire says the fire happened after a transformer went up into flames at the Suburban Motel on West Hundred Road.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the first floor and cables going into the building from the transformer.

No one was hurt and crews are working with motel management to find alternative housing for the individuals that were staying there.

Sex Offender Accused of Helping Coach Thomas Dale Girls Basketball Team

A convicted sex offender is behind bars after reports emerged he was possibly living in Virginia without registering as a sex offender.

Isaac Outten is in police custody - accused of failing to register as a sex offender.

It comes after allegations that he helped his wife coach the girls basketball team at Thomas Dale High School in Chesterfield.

Outten’s wife - an assistant coach for Thomas Dale - is no longer in that role.

The principal says the spouse was attending games as a spectator and helped with two of four practices during a tournament in Tennessee.

In 2017, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Outten was convicted of sexually assaulting three teenage girls at a west Philadelphia residential youth center.

Outten is awaiting extradition, and additional charges are pending, according to VSP.

Warm, Sunny Thursday

After a week-long stretch of warmer-than-normal weather, today will be the last warm day as normal January temperatures return tomorrow.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

