Memorial mass held in honor of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens filled the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart on Wednesday night for a memorial mass in honor of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

“I was really saddened at his passing. He was a great intellect, a great servant of the church, one whose teachings and writings were beautiful,” Bishop Barry Knestout of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond said.

Knestout, who led Wednesday night’s mass, said he met the former pope a few times before Benedict stepped down in 2013.

He said one of the more notable times was when Benedict visited the U.S. for the first time in 2008 in Washington D.C.

“I was asked to co-chair the organization committee for the Archdiocese of Washington, so I was involved in all the planning from the beginning to the end of that,” Knestout said.

He said the former pope was soft-spoken, engaging and friendly but was also looking toward a new area for the church when he stepped down.

“Oh, it’s very rare, of course, the last one was 700 years ago, and Pope Celestine the V was the last one to resign,” Knestout said.

The Bishop said with healthcare getting better, Benedict introduced a new idea to accommodate the church’s life in the modern day.

“I think he was looking to the future,” Knestout said. “That it might be appropriate if there like there are other bishops and other clergies that it would be a possibility for being able to pull back from active ministry in order for others who have a little bit more energy to take the role.”

With Benedict’s funeral mass taking place Thursday in St. Peter’s Square, Knestout said he will be heading to Washington, D.C., to be a part of a mass at the Basilica.

“As a church, we pray for the dead and ask the lord take them to himself and that he be rewarded for the good labors in this life,” Knestout said.

