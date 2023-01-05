James River Park System hiring to jump-start first-ever park ranger program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Park System is now hiring a Park Ranger Supervisor to help jump-start the organization’s first-ever park ranger program.

“We know that there’s a lot of people coming into the parks, a lot of people using the river to tube or kayak,” said Giles Garrison, James River Park System Superintendent.

Since 2020, Park Superintendent Giles Garrison says they’ve seen an uptick in visitors, averaging about 2 million per year.

“You don’t get this right in the heart of the city in the springtime; you know we’ve got class 4 rapids. We’ve got natural trails,” said Shamar Young, City of Richmond Deputy Director of Parks.

Garrison says visitors and even locals can get lost or confused around the 600-acre urban adventure, which includes six miles of trails. She hopes the ranger program will alleviate security concerns and provide helpful information for those enjoying the outdoors.

“Sometimes when they come to the park, it’s a question of where do I go and what do I do and how can I recreate safely in the park. So we’re really excited that the urban rangers are going to be that public face for the parks department, trying to help improve the user experience.”

The rangers would also be able to enforce rules, including parking. We’ve seen those issues at locations like Pony Pasture.

“If people are illegally parked, they might get a parking ticket. Maybe after a warning. So they will also be there to enforce park rules,” said Garrison.

The superintendent says Richmond City Hall budgeted the money for a supervisor position and one ranger position. They hope to post that job in a few months.

Friends of the James River Park will supply equipment, including an all-terrain vehicle.

Once the positions are filled, the superintendent says they will assess the program, hoping they can expand it.

