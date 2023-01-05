Angel Tree
Ground-breaking held for 2023 St. Jude Dream Home

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday, Jan. 5 where the new home will be located at...
A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday, Jan. 5 where the new home will be located at Westchester Commons.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 is once again partnering with St. Jude on a Dream Home giveaway in 2023!

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday where the new home will be located at Westchester Commons.

Updated information on the home and ticket availability will be posted at nbc12.com/dreamhome/. You can also click here to be notified when tickets go on sale.

This year will once again feature additional prizes and open houses ahead of the anticipated giveaway of the home this summer.

Proceeds from the tickets - which will be $100 each - “helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — so they can focus on helping their child live,” St. Jude says on its website.

