Crews battle house fire in eastern Henrico

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico fire crews are battling a house fire in the county’s east end Thursday morning.

The fire happened in the 4200 block of Darbytown Road shortly after 5:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say no one was injured.

Darrbyown Road between Turner Road and Yahley Mill Road is closed, and crews will be in the area throughout the morning rush hour.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

48 rooms evacuated after transformer fire at Chesterfield motel
