8 foot, almost 400 lb. white shark pings off Myrtle Beach

(PRNewswire)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An 8-foot, 395-pound white shark pinged off Myrtle Beach this week.

OCEARCH, a group that tracks sharks, reported the juvenile male shark named Jekyll Tuesday morning about 50 miles off Myrtle Beach.

8 foot, almost 400 lb. white shark pings off Myrtle Beach(OCEARCH)

Jekyll is the 87th white shark tagged in the Western North Atlantic.

OCEARCH’s community named the shark in honor of Jekyll Island, Georgia near where he was first tagged on Dec. 9.

You can continue to track the shark’s movements here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

