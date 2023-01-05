48 rooms evacuated after transformer fire at Suburban Motel in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - 48 rooms from the Suburban Motel in Chesterfield were evacuated Wednesday night after a transformer fire.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, Chesterfield Fire and EMS received a call for a transformer fire at the Suburban Hotel and Stay located at 2401 West Hundred Road.

While responding, a police officer on the scene reported smoke from the building on the first floor of the motel.

Fire crews found heavy smoke from the first floor with an exterior commercial transformer on fire.

Crews say it appears that the cables going into the building from the transformer also caught on fire which ran into the interior mechanical room of the motel.

It took crews around an hour to get control of the fire.

Crews are continuing to work to salvage what they can. Due to the involvement of the transformer, there will be no power at the building.

There is no total for how many people were displaced, but 48 out of 97 rooms were occupied.

All 48 rooms rented for the night will not be able to be used. Crews are currently working with motel management to find alternative housing for the individuals staying.

Crews are also working with Dominion Energy to assess the damage to transformers.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the transformer fire is still under investigation.

