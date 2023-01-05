Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

48 rooms evacuated after transformer fire at Suburban Motel in Chesterfield

Crews found first heavy smoke coming from the first floor with a exterior commercial...
Crews found first heavy smoke coming from the first floor with a exterior commercial transformer on fire.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - 48 rooms from the Suburban Motel in Chesterfield were evacuated Wednesday night after a transformer fire.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, Chesterfield Fire and EMS received a call for a transformer fire at the Suburban Hotel and Stay located at 2401 West Hundred Road.

While responding, a police officer on the scene reported smoke from the building on the first floor of the motel.

Fire crews found heavy smoke from the first floor with an exterior commercial transformer on fire.

Crews say it appears that the cables going into the building from the transformer also caught on fire which ran into the interior mechanical room of the motel.

It took crews around an hour to get control of the fire.

Crews are continuing to work to salvage what they can. Due to the involvement of the transformer, there will be no power at the building.

There is no total for how many people were displaced, but 48 out of 97 rooms were occupied.

All 48 rooms rented for the night will not be able to be used. Crews are currently working with motel management to find alternative housing for the individuals staying.

Crews are also working with Dominion Energy to assess the damage to transformers.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the transformer fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
George Wythe will be the fourth Richmond school to get a new name.
School board votes to rename George Wythe High School
37-year-old Jose Paz Benegas is wanted for rape and taking indecent liberties with a child.
Chesterfield Police offer $5,000 reward to find man wanted for rape
Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery

Latest News

A picture of the former Pope was placed in the back of the Cathedral.
Memorial mass held in honor of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
NBC12 WWBT 11 PM - clipped version
NBC12 WWBT 11 PM - clipped version
Dozens filled the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart on Wednesday night for a memorial mass in honor...
Memorial mass held in honor of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
The investigation is ongoing.
One man hospitalized after shooting near Village Cafe